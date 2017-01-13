NAIAS looks to the future with AutoMobili-D

Venkata Balakrishnan and Brian Drake of Frost & Sullivan look back at the highlights of the Detroit auto show’s future tech showcase

Hot on the heels of a dazzling CES in Las Vegas, the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit played host to the unveiling of aggressive new offerings within mobility megatrends. Taking note of the growth in autonomous driving, e-mobility, and urban mobility, NAIAS has been reapportioned, and this year provided greater space to showcase the ambitions of start-ups and industry disruptors….