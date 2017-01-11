NACTOY 2017: No near misses, only landslides

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the vehicles chosen as the most outstanding in their category for the year

No North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) would be complete without the annual North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards. This year marked a slight divergence as utility vehicles were given their own distinct category, separate from trucks for the first time. The winners see two domestics return to the limelight after last year’s dominance by overseas brands. As the scores reflect, there were no near misses, only landslides….