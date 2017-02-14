We must not lose sight of passive safety – Euro NCAP

Automotive World talks to Andrew Miller, Chairman of Euro NCAP and Chief Technical Officer at Thatcham Research. By Martin Kahl

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of Euro NCAP. The organisation’s first crash test results – a seven-car supermini test – were published in February 1997. Here, Automotive World talks to Andrew Miller, Chief Technical Officer at Thatcham Research, and Chairman of Euro NCAP about treading the fine lines between passive and active safety, and between improving safety through regulation and the power of market forces.

The increase in levels of driver assistance and autonomous driving make a convenient starting point, and one which Miller instantly uses to inject a dose of reality into the debate about vehicle automation….