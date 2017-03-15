Mobileye deal spurs tax reform as Israel lifts auto ambitions

Israel's Prime Minister has said that the Mobileye sale makes it easier to bring forward planned tax cuts, which should encourage further economic investment. By Megan Lampinen

Intel’s planned acquisition of Mobileye for US$63.54 a share represents the largest deal in Israel’s history, confirming the country’s leading role in new mobility. The deal attracted considerable attention from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who emphasised the fact that “a global company like Intel has decided to acquire an Israeli company; not just to take it but to expand it, here, and also give it the tools with which to manage the developing field of automotive technology, driverless vehicles, and other things that will be undoubtedly added to it. The fact that this is happening here is great testimony not only to the talent found here, in Israel, but also to the faith in the Israeli economy.”…