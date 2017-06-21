Home > Analysis > Mexico out, China in: change of (small car) plans at Ford

Mexico out, China in: change of (small car) plans at Ford

June 21, 2017

It is not Mexico that will built the next-generation Focus for North America but rather China, writes Megan Lampinen

Ford is making yet more tweaks to its Mexican production strategy. Last year, then Chief Executive Mark Fields outlined plans to relocate small car production out of the US to Mexico. The approach made sense, offering a lower-cost option for the less profitable and less popular models, which are still essential to meeting its CO2 targets….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

