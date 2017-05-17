Which megatrends will shape macro decisions?

Capgemini's Nick Gill speaks to Megan Lampinen about the most influential consumer views that could dramatically impact corporate decision making

The automotive industry is moving fast, with rapidly changing consumer interests and attitudes. For OEMs and suppliers, understanding these trends can help them make informed strategy decisions. Capgemini aims to keep abreast of consumer demands and desires with its Cars Online report. Surveying more than 8,000 consumers across Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the UK and the US, it offers insights into the latest buyer views on such hot trends as connectivity, autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EVs), mobility services and cyber security….