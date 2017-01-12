How to meet a supply contract in the face of market uncertainty

Suppliers need to read the small print when negotiating a supply contract, or they could be in for a nasty surprise, writes Freddie Holmes

Various factors outside of the automotive industry’s control can have a significant impact on supply operations between OEMs and Tier 1s. Political events, natural disasters and fluctuating commodity prices can cause product prices to jump – or fall – dramatically, and with little notice. In dire circumstances, products may not even reach the customer on time, or at all….