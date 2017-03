Michael Nash takes a look at recent crash test results for Fiat 500 and Ford Ka+

Euro NCAP recently released crash test results of six new cars – the Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery, Toyota C-HR, Citroen C3, Fiat 500 and Ford Ka+. The results show that safety needs to be improved in the supermini segment, with three of the models falling short of the highly sought after five-star rating….