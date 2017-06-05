May’s flat sales and segment shifts call for US production adjustments

Overall volumes in the US light vehicle market are slowing, with the traditional passenger car segments taking the biggest hit. Most OEMs are expected to scale back production to avoid inflated inventories, writes Megan Lampinen

May’s US sales performance has sparked fresh forecasts of production cuts as volumes reinforce plateau predictions. Light vehicle volumes have come in just ahead of 1.5 million units for the month, relatively flat compared to May 2016 with a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of about 16.7 million units. This follows a drop in April of around 5%….