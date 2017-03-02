From Marchionne to emissions, FCA warns investors about big risks ahead

The OEM has highlighted several possible developments that would have a "material adverse effect" on its performance, writes Megan Lampinen

Even while it denies any wrongful use of defeat device technology, FCA is warning investors of several ‘material adverse effects’ to come. The company’s annual report, published on the last day of February, particularly emphasised the scope of the diesel problem and its potential headwind not just from a financial perspective but also a reputational one….