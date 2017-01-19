Low Emission Bus Zone offers ‘near-term’ and ‘practical’ progress

March will mark the arrival of the first LEBZ in London as the city, and the whole of the UK, take action to transform the wider bus fleet. By Megan Lampinen

Cleaning up the bus fleet represents a practical early step in wider emissions ambitions, and in the UK, London is leading the way. This year will see the launch of the city’s first Low Emission Bus Zones (LEBZ), in which only electric, hybrid or diesel buses that meet or exceed Euro VI standards can operate. The zones are expected to slash NOx emissions from buses along their routes by 84%. The first zone opens in March 2017, located along Putney High Street, followed by a second route (between Brixton and Streatham) in October 2017. Ten more routes will be added by 2020….