For logistics companies, fuel cells are just one piece of the puzzle

UPS will deploy a fuel cell prototype on public roads in September, and whilst the future of powertrain remains as murky as ever, it is thought FCVs could gain ground. By Xavier Boucherat

As the world’s largest delivery company, emissions reduction and sustainability are ongoing concerns for UPS. The company’s global fleet consists of 108,210 vehicles, and over 100,000 drivers logging over 3 billion miles per year. Of these, around 8,300 vehicles use an alternative fuel such as compressed natural gas (CNG), or an advanced technology powertrain. The latter category includes electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, hydraulic hybrids and vehicles made from ultra-lightweight composites, which can weigh up to 900 lbs (408kg) less than their steel counterparts. The ‘Rolling Lab’, the company’s collective name for its non-traditional vehicles, has reportedly driven more than one billion miles since 2000, and now clocks over 1 million miles a day….