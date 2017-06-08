Leaving early? Pressure mounts for Audi’s CEO

Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler just had his contracted renewed a few weeks ago but already rumours are circulating that he won't see out the full five years, reports Megan Lampinen

Audi’s Chief Executive Rupert Stadler may become the next executive victim of the defeat device debacle that has already seen several top players forced to leave. Almost immediately after the emissions cheating scandal came to light, Volkswagen Group head Martin Winterkorn stepped down. Six months later, reportedly spurred by the threat of jail time, Volkswagen Group of America President and Chief Executive Michael Horn followed….