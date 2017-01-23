Leading the way: LEDs will dominate automotive lighting within a decade

The shift in lighting technology from premium to mainstream automotive segments is plain to see, BCG’s Holger Rubel tells Xavier Boucherat, and in time LED will completely replace halogen

A 2015 report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), entitled ‘How to Win in a Transforming Lighting Industry’, predicted that the automotive lighting market would grow to a value of US$25bn by 2020, and that those who wanted to succeed would need to achieve ‘rapid innovation’ in the field of LED lighting.

This remains the case, according to Holger Rubel, Senior Partner at BCG, and report author. LED is still the main technology for front lighting on …