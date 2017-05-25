Kei cars remain a crucial option for Japan, says Honda

Xavier Boucherat talks to Honda about the importance of the kei in the Japanese market

Kei cars remain almost entirely unique to Japan, with few finding their way out of the country, and for Japanese OEMs the segment has become an essential space. Indeed, when the Renault-Nissan Alliance acquired Mitsubishi, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn cited Mitsubishi’s know-how in the kei segment as one of the important synergies the company could exploit….