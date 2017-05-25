Home > Analysis > Kei cars remain a crucial option for Japan, says Honda

Kei cars remain a crucial option for Japan, says Honda

May 25, 2017

Xavier Boucherat talks to Honda about the importance of the kei in the Japanese market

Kei cars remain almost entirely unique to Japan, with few finding their way out of the country, and for Japanese OEMs the segment has become an essential space. Indeed, when the Renault-Nissan Alliance acquired Mitsubishi, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn cited Mitsubishi’s know-how in the kei segment as one of the important synergies the company could exploit….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017