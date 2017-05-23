Japan’s three-pronged approach to the auto industry

Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director – Asia Pacific at Ducker Worldwide, looks at the Japanese auto industry’s focus on socio-economic and demographic factors, EVs and autonomous driving

With the exception of cherry blossom and high-tech consumer electronics, cars are probably the first thing people think of when they think of Japan. Since the 1960s, Japan has been one of the world’s top three vehicle producers, making it a global leader in automotive technology.

Most of Japan’s leading brands are from the automotive sector. While US brands such as Kellogg’s and Gillette have become global household names, most of the famous Japanese brands are from the automotive sector, such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Mazda. They are driven in almost every country of the world, and Japanese automotive components can be found in cars being manufactured by nearly every OEM in the world….