January CV tyre shipment data – approach with caution

Oliver Dixon considers the implications of Michelin’s latest monthly truck tyre shipment data

Michelin has published data for January commercial vehicle tyre shipments with the following commentary: “Stable demand in Europe, given price increase announcement at the very end of January and two additional days of sales; North America RT market boosted by Asian tire imports, price hike prospects and 2 additional days of sales; in Brazil, continuation of the rebound in RT observed in Q4 2016.”…