Home > Analysis > January CV tyre shipment data – approach with caution

January CV tyre shipment data – approach with caution

February 28, 2017

Oliver Dixon considers the implications of Michelin’s latest monthly truck tyre shipment data

Michelin has published data for January commercial vehicle tyre shipments with the following commentary: “Stable demand in Europe, given price increase announcement at the very end of January and two additional days of sales; North America RT market boosted by Asian tire imports, price hike prospects and 2 additional days of sales; in Brazil, continuation of the rebound in RT observed in Q4 2016.”…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017