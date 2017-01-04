It’s never been more convenient to drive completely electric, says FF

Michael Nash takes a look at some of the recent launches and developments in the electric vehicle market

The hosting of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the Detroit Auto Show at the start of the calendar year sees OEMs scrambling to unveil new models. While Detroit is often centred upon power and performance, CES is proving to be a platform for eco-friendly cars.

Several OEMs have started 2017 with a fierce offensive in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Many have…