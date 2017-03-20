Interview: Wu Zhixin, Deputy Director, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC)

Despite huge ambition, China’s new vehicle market remains relatively young compared with the US and Europe, meaning some technical and cultural lag remains. Xavier Boucherat talks to CATARC

The Chinese Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) describes itself as an ‘independent, impartial third-party’ technical service agency and government think tank, which focuses on technical areas related to automobiles and social-public interests. These include energy conservation, environmental protection, vehicle safety and other basic, common technologies.

It also assists with matters relating to standardisation, technical regulations and investment project evaluation, as well as assisting the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP) in safety matters. In an interview with Automotive World, Wu Zhixin, Deputy Director at CATARC, began by explaining how his organisation assists China’s domestic OEMs….