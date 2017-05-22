Interview: Scott Bailey, President and Chief Executive, Tula

Michael Nash talks to Tula’s Scott Bailey about dynamic skip fire and the optimisation of internal combustion engines

Engine management systems (EMS) are evolving, becoming increasingly advanced and sophisticated. EMS technology controls the nature and characteristics of the fuel injection process within an internal combustion engine (ICE).

With the rise of trends such as downsizing, turbocharging and electrification, the use of EMS is changing to allow for greater benefits in terms of emissions reduction and fuel economy improvements. One example is dynamic skip fire (DSF) – a cylinder deactivation strategy that allows engines to be displaced during operation.

This technology has been co-developed by Delphi and Tula, and could soon reach the market. Speaking to Automotive World, Scott Bailey, President and Chief Executive, Tula, describes how the technology works and why it should have a place in the powertrain of the future….