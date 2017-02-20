Interview: Nat Parker, Chief Executive, moovel North America

Daimler was among the first OEMs to start offering shared mobility services. Automotive World talks to Nat Parker about the challenges and opportunities of operating in the mobility services space. By Xavier Boucherat

Daimler’s moovel mobility brand began life in July 2012 as pilot project in Stuttgart. The flagship app performs much the same function today – moovel is a mobility platform which allows users to find, compare, book and pay for the most appropriate way of getting from A to B across a number of modes, including public transportation, and Daimler’s own shared services, which include car2go and MyTaxi.

Moovel arrived in North America in April 2016, following the acquisition and merger of ride-sourcing company RideScout and mobile-ticketing service GlobeSherpa. According to Nat Parker, Chief Executive of moovel in North America, part of the group’s role is to assist Daimler as it transforms from …