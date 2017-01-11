Home > Analysis > Interview: Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars

Interview: Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars

January 11, 2017

Freddie Holmes talks to the head of purchasing at Mercedes-Benz Cars about the company's purchasing strategy for connectivity, autonomous driving, shared mobility and services and electric drive

When it comes to the sourcing of components, systems and services, Mercedes-Benz cars holds lofty expectations for its expansive global network of suppliers.

The OEM states that it aims to develop the “safest, most comfortable and most efficient vehicles in the world,” with around 130,000 employees worldwide in research and development, production, purchasing and sales and service.

Earlier in October 2016, Daimler’s Chief …

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017