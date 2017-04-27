Interview: Alex De Jong, Manager of Public Transport, VDL Bus & Coach

Alex De Jong speaks to Megan Lampinen about the promise for electric buses, particularly in urban environments, as well as the challenges they face

The bus segment is emerging as a leader in the electrification front. A report by IDTechEx Research predicts that the global market for medium and large hybrid and pure electric buses will top US$165bn in 2027. Dutch OEM VDL is keen to secure a piece of that pie for itself.

Today, the company offers a range of hybrid and pure-electric buses alongside traditionally powered models. There are about 120 of its hybrid models in operation in Belgium alone, while 100 pure-electric buses are running commercial routes across various European cities. This year it plans to built at least 115 more. Alex De Jong, Manager of Public Transport at VDL Bus & Coach, believes all-electric models for city operation have the most promising future….