Intelligent lighting – an essential part of the intelligent car

Andreas Wolf is head of Continental’s Body and Security Business Unit. The role of his division gives some insight into how the automotive industry approaches lighting. As he explains, his job is to develop and produce lighting, electronic body and access systems, three areas that have become increasingly interconnected as new, intelligent functionalities are developed for tomorrow’s cars….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing