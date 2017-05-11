Intelligent engine control strategies can reduce CO2 and NVH, says Delphi

It’s extremely tricky to predict the future uptake and success of new technologies in the automotive industry. With an increasing focus on electrification and hybridisation, question marks have surrounded the on-going demand for internal combustion engines (ICEs).
New control strategies that offer a variety of benefits could make a compelling business case for future ICE use, particularly when the technology is compatible and complementary with electrification….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing