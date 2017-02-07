Innovation and localisation – priorities differ for foreign and local OEMs in India

Foreign OEMs are more interested in suppliers’ innovative solutions than India’s domestic players, says IAC – but that could be about to change. By Freddie Holmes

Lightweighting has established itself as a trend across all vehicle segments, and in most markets, as a means to improve fuel economy and reduce harmful emissions. Surprisingly for India, a market that places greater importance on frugality than most and has serious air pollution concerns, the trend is taking time to mature.

The example highlights a wider issue for the automotive industry in India, namely that suppliers cannot assume that what works in established markets will also work in India. This is true for innovation that may cost more upfront than existing solutions, for a net gain longer term – such as…