India’s rejection of diesel opens doors, but less obvious issues persist

Counterfeit spares, inefficient driving and dirty fuel – all factors the Indian market must tackle to counter urban pollution, Bosch India tells Freddie Holmes

Diesel has had an interesting story in India. Historically, diesel vehicles have generally benefitted from lower retail pricing and, thanks to subsidies, the fuel itself has enjoyed a lower price per litre than gasoline – but the trend has taken a U-turn in recent years.

In 2015, the Government of India imposed a ban on older diesel vehicles in Delhi and other major cities, a move strongly encouraged by the country’s …