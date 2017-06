J.D. Power's Shantanu Nandi Majumdar speaks to Megan Lampinen about the evolving OEM-dealer relationships in India

Indian dealers have never been more optimistic, both in terms of profitability and their relationships with OEMs. The findings of the latest J.D. Power 2017 Indian Dealer Satisfaction with Automotive Manufacturers Index (DSWAM) Study suggest that as the economy and the automotive market improve, so too does dealer outlook….