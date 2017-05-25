India: GM’s disappointment is Volvo’s (and Kia’s and PSA’s) potential

While GM begins transitioning dealers to aftersales and service, Volvo and others are pressing ahead with new production plants. By Megan Lampinen

General Motors’ is moving ahead swiftly with the wind-down of its Indian operations. Just one week ago it announced plans to pull the Chevrolet brand from the market and limit local production exclusively to export. Now it is concentrating on hammering out new arrangements with its dealers, which will need to transition from selling vehicles to strictly servicing them….