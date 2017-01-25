Icahn ownership may bring synergies but no new mergers, says Federal-Mogul

It took longer than he would have liked, and cost more as well, but Icahn has finally managed to acquire Federal-Mogul, writes Megan Lampinen

Carl Icahn has fulfilled his mission of acquiring Federal-Mogul, though he ended up paying more than he originally intended. On 19 January, his company Icahn Enterprises confirmed that 17,615,621 shares were tendered in its offer to shareholders of US$10/share. Combined with the shares it already held, the latest move gives Icahn 92.4% of the outstanding shares….