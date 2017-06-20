Holistic approach necessary to curb collisions in urban areas

Michael Nash talks to Karen Vancluysen of Polis about some approaches that could be used to lower road traffic collisions in urban areas

City traffic – two words that, when put together, can make the average driver shudder. Heavily congested roads are fraught with potential hazards from all angles, from the car ahead braking suddenly to a cyclist weaving in and out.

Collisions in these situations are extremely common, particularly with vulnerable road users like cyclists or pedestrians. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that around 67% of all road traffic collisions that result in pedestrian fatalities occur in urban areas….