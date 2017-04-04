Heavy-duty trucks can achieve 9mpg today, says NACFE

On 25 October 2016, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) jointly finalised greenhouse gas (GHG) Phase II standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. These are expected to induce the adoption of CO2-lowering and fuel-saving technology, cutting emissions by over one billion metric tons while simultaneously reducing oil consumption by up to two billion barrels over the lifetime of the vehicles sold under the programme….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing