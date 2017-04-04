Heavy-duty trucks can achieve 9mpg today, says NACFE

Michael Nash speaks to NACFE's Mike Roeth about the opportunities and challenges facing the commercial vehicle segment when it comes to fuel-saving technology

On 25 October 2016, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) jointly finalised greenhouse gas (GHG) Phase II standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. These are expected to induce the adoption of CO2-lowering and fuel-saving technology, cutting emissions by over one billion metric tons while simultaneously reducing oil consumption by up to two billion barrels over the lifetime of the vehicles sold under the programme….