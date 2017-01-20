Hailing the trailblazers spurs safety advances

Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the importance of bringing Euro NCAP ratings to life

Safety groups around the world are seeking to encourage higher safety content levels in vehicles, not just as optional extras but as standard. Those few brands and models that are leading the way, offering advanced new technology well ahead of any legislative or NCAP testing requirements, should be publicly trumpeted. “If there are manufacturers already doing these things, then let’s crow about it,” said Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research….