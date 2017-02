Further growth of India’s auto sector inevitable, but not without challenges

Knee-jerk regulations and a move toward exciting new business models pose challenges and create opportunities for stakeholders in India’s new car market, writes PwC India’s Abdul Majeed

The automotive industry plays an important role in the Indian economy, contributing significantly to manufacturing GDP and generating both direct and indirect employment and income through various taxes. As such, the automotive industry is closely watched by all stakeholders to assess overall growth in the economy….