Global vehicle lightweighting ‘a complex puzzle’, says GM

OEMs must take care in selecting strategies for reducing emissions and improving fuel economy when considering the global car market. By Michael Nash

Meeting new vehicle fuel economy and CO2 emissions targets requires OEMs to consider a number of different approaches, from electrification to lightweighting. However, a single method is not realistic for OEMs that have a global footprint, as each region of the world has different targets. This makes the job extremely challenging for experts such as Rob Peckham of General Motors, who spoke in Automotive World‘s recent webinar titled ‘Advances in automotive lightweighting’….