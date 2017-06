Global sales to soften as economic pressures turn up heat on manufacturers

Shannon Murphy of Euler Hermes examines the potential for global vehicle sales in light of a sharp slowdown in Asia, a contraction in the US and cooling growth in Europe

The global car industry is in the midst of significant upheaval. Technological advances, such as autonomous vehicles, the sharing economy and the emergence of new competitors, have presented a significant challenge to manufacturers, forcing them to become more dynamic and innovative….