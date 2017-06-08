‘Get smart, or become a relic’, supplier warns cities

Cities run the risk of becoming obsolete if they do not adopt smart technologies, NXP’s Peter Esser tells Freddie Holmes

The automotive industry’s relevance to a smart city is not immediately obvious, but players leading the race for connected and autonomous vehicles are showing keen interest in the revamp of urban infrastructure. This was no less apparent than when silicon chip giant NXP became a sponsor of the US Smart City challenge, a nationwide initiative backed by the US Department of Transport (DoT)….