First Volvo, now Proton - Geely's latest acquisition gives it access to production facilities in Malaysia and Lotus' sportscar expertise. For Proton, it could mean access to Volvo technology and platforms. By Megan Lampinen

Malaysia’s troubled car manufacturer Proton will receive its bailout after all, but not by the saviour many anticipated. Proton made it clear more than a year ago that it needed fresh investment but the company and its owner DRB-Hicom have taken their time in selecting the right foreign strategic partner….