Geely, China’s global automotive ambassador

Privately-owned Geely wants to make Chinese cars desirable the world over, explains An Conghui is President and Chief Executive of Geely Auto. By Xavier Boucherat

Geely is among the brands often credited with nurturing a modern-day, home-grown automotive industry in China. The country’s biggest manufacturers, such as SAIC and Dongfeng, are state-owned, and have risen to prominence partly through joint ventures (JVs) with foreign entrants. By contrast, Geely is a private enterprise which first gained a licence to build cars in the country in 1999….