Future mobility to transform automotive procurement strategies

Georg von Thaden, Partner, and Egor Nikitin, Project Manager at Roland Berger look at the future challenges and opportunities for procurement in the automotive industry

Today’s automotive market is experiencing a fundamental shift. The confluence of macro trends such as electrified propulsion, automated driving and digitisation significantly changes the industry landscape in terms of product, manufacturing and even business models. The current volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) environment creates strategic challenges that companies need to meet with a holistic approach, and procurement can provide a significant strategic advantage for both OEMs and suppliers….