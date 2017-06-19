Fuel cell vehicles: on the cusp of a breakthrough?

Fuel cell vehicles have for decades been poised for success. That moment appears closer than ever, writes Lisa Jerram, Principal Research Analyst at Navigant

The fuel cell vehicle (FCV) has been pronounced as either poised for a breakout or on its deathbed multiple times over the past two decades; neither prediction has yet come true. While fuel cells have seen success in certain applications, most notably forklifts, they remain a niche transportation technology. Fuel cells are either in early commercialisation for applications like passenger cars; in advanced demonstrations for applications such as fuel cell buses; or in early trials for truck applications. That said, vehicle manufacturers continue to invest in fuel cell development for passenger cars and to roll out small-scale production fleets, while the next few years will see more than 160 new fuel cell buses deployed in cities in North America and Europe, supported by government and transit operators….