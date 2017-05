Ford's retail volumes are down again and Mark LaNeve thinks the company has missed out by not having an offering in certain key segments, writes Megan Lampinen

April proved a lacklustre month for most brands in the US market, but Ford’s prolonged softness on the retail front has some analysts concerned. The OEM’s retail sales fell 10.5% year-on-year (YoY) in April and have been lagging the industry retail performance for the past few months….