Ford GT powers not volumes but va va voom

Ford's Mark LaNeve speaks to Megan Lampinen about the important role played by the low-volume GT supercar

Two years after its public debut at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) and Ford’s GT, the halo car from the Ford Performance division, is finally starting to make its way into customer’s hands.

“I often hear from dealers and customers, expressing how fortunate they feel to make it on to the initial allocation list,” Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, US Marketing, Sales and Service, told Automotive World. “It is one of the fun parts of my job.”…