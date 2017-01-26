From five stars to two, Ford Mustang’s safety gets lost in translation

Ford’s Mustang may be the top selling sports coupe in the world, but the iconic pony car has come under scrutiny in Europe for skimping on safety. The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has awarded the model just two stars overall in its latest crash test. In its home market in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave it a five-star rating….
