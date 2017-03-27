Feb CV tyre data reflects confidence in Europe and N America

Oliver Dixon considers the implications of Michelin’s commercial vehicle tyre shipment data for February 2017

Michelin has published data for February commercial vehicle tyre shipments with the commentary that: “Pre-buy ahead of price increases boosted February replacement markets despite one fewer day of sales.”

Europe

European OEM commercial vehicle tyre shipments improved by 2% (by 4% if Russian and CIS markets are netted out) during February. As Michelin notes in…