FCA investment update includes an ounce of prevention

January 10, 2017

Marchionne insists that the latest Jeep production announcement is part of a long-running plan to rejig US manufacturing, but he's also making sure the company can respond to any major trade changes with Mexico. By Megan Lampinen

As the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) shines a spotlight on the US industry, FCA has announced US$1bn to support domestic production. The motivation for this fresh commitment isn’t political pressure from the tweet-happy President-elect Donald Trump, though, but more a reflection of a previous union commitment and changing segment preferences….

