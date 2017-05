Waymo's links to Google could fast-track FCA's self-driving development efforts but the real challenge will be extending its technology reach through avenues other than Google. By Megan Lampinen

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Waymo are expanding their autonomous vehicle collaboration in a move heralded by many as promising for both the players and wider industry developments. FCA itself is late to the game but Waymo’s links to Google could fast-track its efforts….