EV battery repair or replace debate could open ‘a can of worms’

A number of pivotal questions around EV battery life and repair remain unanswered but could make or break the segment's success. By Megan Lampinen

The success of the electric vehicle (EV) hinges on the battery, but what happens when that battery wears out? “Current batteries are pretty good. They have a very strong warranty on them. They get you through the first decade,” commented Brett Smith, Co–Director, Center for Automotive Research (CAR). After that first decade, though, owners will either need to repair the batteries or replace them entirely. The best industry-wide approach will need to be teased out in the coming years if EVs are to secure a permanent place on the roads. …