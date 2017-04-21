EU’s March sales record leaves some analysts baffled

Europe's light vehicle market has been improving steadily but few expected the 11% jump that March brought in, particularly in light of the current political uncertainty. By Megan Lampinen

Europe’s light vehicle market just set an all-time March record with sales of 1,891,583 units, an 11.2% rise year-on-year (YoY). A large part of that notable jump is due to the calendar effect of an April Easter this year – the holiday, which means fewer selling days, fell in March in 2016. However, the rate of growth left some industry watchers baffled….