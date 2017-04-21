Home > Analysis > EU’s March sales record leaves some analysts baffled

EU’s March sales record leaves some analysts baffled

April 21, 2017

Europe's light vehicle market has been improving steadily but few expected the 11% jump that March brought in, particularly in light of the current political uncertainty. By Megan Lampinen

Europe’s light vehicle market just set an all-time March record with sales of 1,891,583 units, an 11.2% rise year-on-year (YoY). A large part of that notable jump is due to the calendar effect of an April Easter this year – the holiday, which means fewer selling days, fell in March in 2016. However, the rate of growth left some industry watchers baffled….

