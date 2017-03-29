European spotlight on real-world emissions a ‘wake-up call to car companies’

Paris and London are set to identify pollution levels from vehicles with the help of a non-governmental organisation. Michael Nash investigates

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) was recently asked to collaborate with the cities of Paris and London in a new ‘pathbreaking’ project for the improvement of air quality. Together with C40 Cities and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Foundation, the ICCT will identify real-world pollution levels from vehicles that operate within the cities. This data will then be made available to the public….